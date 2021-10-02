Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $139.93 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,433,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

