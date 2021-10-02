Keybank National Association OH Has $1.98 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

