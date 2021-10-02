Keybank National Association OH Has $2.67 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

