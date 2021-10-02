Keybank National Association OH Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 1.58% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,183 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GBF opened at $122.29 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.49 and a 1-year high of $126.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.