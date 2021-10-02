Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $162.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.03 and a 52 week high of $170.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92.

