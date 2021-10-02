Keybank National Association OH Invests $1.77 Million in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.15% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,845,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

