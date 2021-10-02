Keybank National Association OH Purchases 261 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Square were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.91, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

