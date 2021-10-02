KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.33

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $819,907.03 and $12,066.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

