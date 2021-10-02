Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,152 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.21% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 28,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.