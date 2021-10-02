Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

