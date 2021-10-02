Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Down 5.1%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.15 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). 81,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 55,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33.

Get Kinovo alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In other news, insider Clive Lovett bought 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,851.30 ($2,418.74).

About Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.