Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 629,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

