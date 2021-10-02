Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 43.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

KRG opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

