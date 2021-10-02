KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

