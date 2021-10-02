Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.82 ($123.32).

KBX stock opened at €92.66 ($109.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.49.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

