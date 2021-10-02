Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

