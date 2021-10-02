Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $72,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5,064.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,509,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

