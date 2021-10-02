Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 296,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

