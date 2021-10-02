Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KUKE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,227. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

