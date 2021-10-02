Kush Finance (KSEED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $75.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $189,191.95 and $75.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,504 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.