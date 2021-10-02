L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,182,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000.

NASDAQ LCAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 8,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

