Lamden Market Capitalization Hits $10.63 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $274,994.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

