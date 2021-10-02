Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.67. Latham Group shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands.

SWIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

