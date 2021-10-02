Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.68 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

