Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,129. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.