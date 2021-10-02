Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,129. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
