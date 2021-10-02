Legal & General Group Plc Buys 158,586 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Nucor worth $216,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

