Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,265 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $176,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,814 shares of company stock worth $56,433,390 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

