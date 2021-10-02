Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $228,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $111.82 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

