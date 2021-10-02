Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.78. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 1,336,600 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

