Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) vs. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Financial Analysis

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 76.04% 13.71% 7.29% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

99.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 10.90 $183.30 million $0.76 17.07 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.