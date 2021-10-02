LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.58. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LHCG stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 258,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,564. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.74.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
