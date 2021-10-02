LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.58. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 258,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,564. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

