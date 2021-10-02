Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,319 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $293.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

