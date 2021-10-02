Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 478.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494,192 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.