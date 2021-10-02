Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.