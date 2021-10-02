Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

