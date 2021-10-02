Lido Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $73,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP opened at $173.94 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

