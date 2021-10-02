Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE ZEV opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $706,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

