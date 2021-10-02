Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Christopher Sellers Buys 10,000 Shares

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 10,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
BOOK stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.56. Literacy Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £174 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.
About Literacy Capital
