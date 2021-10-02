Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Christopher Sellers Buys 10,000 Shares

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 10,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

BOOK stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.56. Literacy Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £174 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.