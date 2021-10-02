Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,127,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

