LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $60.92. 524,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,176. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

