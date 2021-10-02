Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 24,933.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV opened at $0.02 on Friday. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

