Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 4,126,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.