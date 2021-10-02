loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 294,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,249. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

