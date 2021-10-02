loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.69

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDI. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

