Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.22

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.22 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 66.28 ($0.87). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.84), with a volume of 299,162 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOOK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £252.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Duncan McPhee bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

