Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce sales of $440.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $444.36 million. Lumentum posted sales of $452.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

