Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.43.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.19 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.10.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

