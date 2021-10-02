Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $630,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

