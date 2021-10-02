Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $812,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.