Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

